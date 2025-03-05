Immuron To Launch Calmino's ProIBS In Australia, New Zealand For Treatment Of IBS-Related Symptoms

(RTTNews) - Immuron Ltd (IMRN), Wednesday announced that it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Calmino group AB to launch ProIBS, a certified medical device for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome symptoms, in Australia and New Zealand.

Following the agreement, ProIBS will join Immuron's product portfolio which includes the Travelan brand.

ProIBS contains AVH200, which has gel forming components that support the intestinal mucosal barrier. A usability study conducted among 1,003 users found that ProIBS is helpful for 94 percent of them.

Tuesday, Immuron's stock closed at $1.75, down 0.79 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.