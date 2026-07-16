Immuron FY26 Sales Rise 6%, Marks Fourth Consecutive Quarter Of Growth

(RTTNews) - Immuron Ltd. (IMRN), an Australian biopharmaceutical company, Thursday reported an increase in sales for its flagship product Travelan in fiscal 2026.

Travelan is an orally administered immunotherapy designed to reduce the risk of travelers' diarrhea. It is in a tablet form which contains hyper immune bovine antibodies and other components, when ingested with meals bind to diarrhea-causing bacteria and prevent their colonisation.

Sales Highlights

In theglobal market sales of Travelan in fiscal 2026 increased 6% to A$7.7 million from the comparative period in the prior year.

Fourth quarter sales rose 2% year over year to A$2.0 million.

The sales for the fiscal year increased 10% year-over-year to A$5.8 million in the Australian market. The company attributes the growth to increased digital and social media marketing, expansion into additional pharmaceutical stores, and same store sales growth.

U.S. sales for the year increased 13% year-over-year in U.S. dollar terms, or 7% in Australian dollar terms, driven by marketing initiatives.

While Canadian sales fell 55% to A$0.2 million compared to prior year period.

The company said financial year 2025 sales in Canada had benefited from an initial pipeline fill following listings in more than 1,000 retail stores.

Immuron added that Travelan sales continued to improve in fiscal year 2026 through consumer promotions and marketing initiatives, with fourth-quarter sales surging 427% year over year.

IMRN is currently trading down 2.50% at $1.17.

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