Immuron CEO to Unveil Advances at Melbourne Event

Immuron Limited’s CEO Steven Lydeamore is set to present at Peak Asset Management’s Peak Sky High event in Melbourne, showcasing the company’s advancements in orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for infectious diseases. The presentation will include information on their flagship product, Travelan®, which is designed to prevent travelers’ diarrhea and is available in various forms across Australia, Canada, and the U.S. The company’s proprietary technology enables the creation of treatments for a range of infectious diseases, leveraging hyper-immune bovine colostrum.

