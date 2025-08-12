Immunovant's Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Pipeline in Focus

Immunovant, Inc. IMVT reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted net loss of 60 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 69 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 60 cents per share.

Currently, Immunovant does not have any approved products in its portfolio. As a result, it has yet to generate revenues.

IMVT’s Q1 Results in Detail

Research and development expenses totaled $101.2 million, up 34% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The uptick can be attributed to activities related to the clinical studies of IMVT-1402, including contract manufacturing costs for drug substance and increased personnel-related expenses. The increase was partially offset by lower overall costs related to Immunovant’s batoclimab pivotal clinical studies and nonclinical studies.

General and administrative expenses amounted to $26 million, up 38% year over year. The rise was primarily due to an increase in personnel-related expenses.

As of June 30, 2025, Immunovant had a cash balance of $598.9 million compared with $714 million as of March 31, 2025. IMVT expects its cash runway to fund clinical activities through 2027.

Year to date, Immunovant shares have plunged 40.4% compared with the industry’s 0.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Pipeline Updates of IMVT

Immunovant has designated IMVT-1402, a next-generation FcRn inhibitor, as its lead asset going forward, given its broad potential across multiple indications.

The company is on track to initiate clinical studies in a total of 10 indications for IMVT-1402 by March 31, 2026. The company expects to achieve financial efficiencies in its IMVT-1402 development program by leveraging the data already available from batoclimab studies.

Immunovant reported that all clinical development timelines for IMVT-1402 remain on schedule across six disclosed indications, including potentially registrational studies in Graves’ disease (GD), difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis (D2T RA), myasthenia gravis (MG), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), and Sjögren’s disease (SjD), as well as a proof-of-concept trial in cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE).

During the first quarter of fiscal 2026, IMVT initiated a second potentially registrational study of IMVT-1402 for GD as well as a potentially registrational study evaluating IMVT-1402 in SjD.

In 2026, the company plans to share open-label data from its D2T RA study and top-line results from the CLE proof-of-concept study for IMVT-1402. In 2027, it expects top-line results from potentially registrational studies in D2T RA, GD, and MG.

Immunovant is also evaluating a second candidate, batoclimab, in ongoing mid-late-stage studies for two different autoimmune indications, GD and thyroid eye disease (TED). The company is gearing up to report new batoclimab proof-of-concept data for GD, including six-month treatment-free remission results, at a medical conference in September 2025 to highlight IMVT-1402's potential.

Top-line data from IMVT’s late-stage TED study of batoclimab is expected to be shared in the second half of 2025, based on which IMVT will decide whether to file for regulatory approval.

Immunovant, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Immunovant, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Immunovant, Inc. Quote

IMVT’s Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Immunovant currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are CorMedix CRMD, Zymeworks ZYME and Alvotech ALVO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for CorMedix’s earnings per share have increased from 93 cents to 97 cents for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased from $1.64 to $1.65. Year to date, shares of CRMD have rallied 24.1%.

CorMedix’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 34.85%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Zymeworks’ loss per share have remained constant at $1.64 for 2025. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have remained constant at $1.04. Year to date, shares of ZYME have lost 15%.

Zymeworks’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 36.18%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Alvotech’s 2025 earnings per share have increased from 17 cents to 18 cents. Earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased from 81 cents to 83 cents during the same period. ALVO stock has declined 35.6% year to date.

Alvotech’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing three reported quarters, delivering an average surprise of 244.18%.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CorMedix Inc (CRMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alvotech (ALVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.