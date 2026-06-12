Immunovant Stock Gains 12.4% in a Month: What's Driving It?

Shares of Immunovant IMVT have risen 12.4% over the past month against the industry’s 1.5% decline, reflecting growing investor confidence in the company's long-term prospects. The rally has been fueled by encouraging clinical data from its lead candidate, IMVT-1402, increasing confidence in its autoimmune disease pipeline and a strong financial position.



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Immunovant’s Progress With IMVT-1402

IMVT continues advancing its lead next-generation neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor (FcRn) inhibitor, IMVT-1402, across multiple autoimmune indications. Its development program includes potentially registrational studies in Graves’ disease (GD), difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis (D2T RA), myasthenia gravis (MG), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy and Sjögren’s disease, as well as a proof-of-concept trial in cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE).

In mid-May, the company reported promising early data from the open-label portion of the ongoing phase II study evaluating IMVT-1402 in D2T RA patients who had failed multiple prior advanced therapies. The study demonstrated promising and clinically meaningful ACR response rates at week 16. The candidate also showed encouraging efficacy in a subgroup of patients previously treated with both JAK and anti-TNF inhibitors, boosting confidence in its blockbuster potential. Further updates from the study are expected in the second half of 2026.

Top-line data from potentially registrational clinical studies evaluating IMVT-1402 for the treatment of patients with GD and MG are anticipated in 2027.

Immunovant expects to report top-line data from the proof-of-concept study of IMVT-1402 in CLE in the second half of 2026.

These clearly defined development milestones and upcoming catalysts have strengthened investor sentiment.

IMVT’s Strong Cash Position Reduces Financing Risk

Immunovant ended fiscal 2026 with more than $900 million in cash and cash equivalents. The cash balance is expected to extend IMVT’s cash runway through the commercial launch of IMVT-1402 for GD.

Immunovant, Inc. Price and Consensus

Immunovant, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Immunovant, Inc. Quote

IMVT’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Immunovant currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, Liquidia Corporation LQDA and Immunocore IMCR, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 30 days, earnings per share estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals remained unchanged at $4.05 for 2026 and $4.27 for 2027. INDV shares have risen 6.3% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 30 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have increased to $2.97 from $2.10. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.81 from $4.14. LQDA shares have gained 107.7% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 30 days, earnings per share estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 were unchanged at 6 cents for 2026 and 87 cents for 2027. IMCR shares have lost 17.5% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 46.66%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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