Is Immunovant Stock a Buy After Roivant Sciences Increased Its Stake by $350 Million?

Roivant Sciences Ltd. acquired 16,666,666 shares in a single open-market purchase on Dec. 12, 2025, for a transaction value of ~$350.0 million at $21.00 per share.

The trade increased direct holdings by 17.24%, bringing Roivant Sciences Ltd.'s direct position to 113,317,007 shares post-transaction.

All shares were acquired through direct ownership; no indirect entities or derivative instruments were involved.

The purchase represents Roivant Sciences Ltd.'s second sizable direct buy in the past year and expands its capacity, with direct ownership now representing 64.65% of Immunovant's outstanding shares.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) spun out of Roivant Sciences Ltd., which reported an open-market purchase of 16,666,666 shares in the biotech company on Dec. 12, 2025, for a total value of ~$350.0 million according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 16,666,666 Transaction value $350.0 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 113,317,007 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $3.0 billion

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($21.00); post-transaction value based on Dec. 12, 2025 market close, yielding a position value of $2,993,835,324.94.

Key questions

How does the trade size compare to Roivant Sciences Ltd.'s historical activity in Immunovant?

This 16,666,666-share purchase closely aligns with the company’s prior direct acquisition in January 2025, which totaled 16,845,010 shares, indicating a pattern of large, block-style accumulation events rather than incremental buying.

The transaction increased direct ownership by 17.24%, consolidating Roivant Sciences Ltd.'s position to 113,317,007 shares, which now account for 64.65% of Immunovant’s outstanding shares as of Dec. 12, 2025.

No; all shares were acquired and are held directly by Roivant Sciences Ltd, with no involvement of trusts, LLCs, or derivative securities such as options or warrants.

The purchase price of $21.00 per share was materially below the market close of $26.42 on the transaction date, implying a negotiated or private block transaction at a ~20.4% discount to the closing price as of Dec. 12, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 12/12/25) $26.42 Market capitalization $5.44 billion Net income (TTM) ($464.69 million) 1-year price change -3.69%

* 1-year performance calculated using Dec. 12, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Immunovant develops monoclonal antibody therapeutics, with batoclimab as its lead candidate targeting autoimmune diseases such as myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

It operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model, generating value through the advancement of proprietary drug candidates in clinical trials aimed at future commercialization and licensing opportunities.

The company targets healthcare providers and patients affected by autoimmune disorders, focusing on specialty and rare disease markets with significant unmet medical needs.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of monoclonal antibody therapies for autoimmune diseases. The company leverages its scientific expertise and proprietary pipeline to address high-need therapeutic areas, positioning itself to capture value as its lead candidates progress through clinical development. With a focused portfolio and experienced management, Immunovant aims to establish a competitive edge in the autoimmune therapeutics market.

What this transaction means for investors

The Dec. 12 purchase of Immunovant stock by Roivant Sciences was part of an equity offering to provide the biotech company with an infusion of funds to continue its medical research, and eventually bring its key drug candidate, IMVT-1402, to market.

Immunovant exited its fiscal second quarter, ended Sept. 30, with operating expenses of $131.8 million, up from $115.7 million in the previous year due to activities related to clinical trials. The company expects to share results of these drug trials in 2026.

The Roivant Sciences-backed Immunovant's success depends on its drug candidates getting federal approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Roivant Sciences' Dec. 12 purchase of $350 million in stock adds to Immunovant's fiscal Q2 cash and equivalents of $521.9 million, which gives the company some runway to get through the clinical trials and gain the FDA's blessing.

For investors, this stock is risky, and buying shares is only advisable for those with a high risk tolerance, given the results of the clinical trials are still unknown, and FDA approval won't come without a favorable outcome.

Glossary

Open-market purchase: Buying securities directly on a public exchange, rather than through private or negotiated transactions.

Block transaction: A single, large trade of securities, typically negotiated privately and executed outside the open market to minimize price impact.

Direct ownership: Holding securities in one's own name, rather than through intermediaries or investment vehicles.

Indirect entities: Organizations or structures, such as trusts or LLCs, used to hold assets on behalf of another party.

Derivative instruments: Financial contracts whose value is based on the performance of underlying assets, such as options or warrants.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company's shares currently held by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

Monoclonal antibody: Laboratory-produced molecules engineered to serve as substitute antibodies that can restore, enhance, or mimic the immune system's attack on cells.

Clinical-stage: Refers to a company or drug candidate that is currently undergoing testing in human clinical trials but is not yet approved for sale.

Autoimmune disease: A condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own healthy tissues.

Proprietary pipeline: A company's portfolio of drug candidates or products that are owned and developed internally.

Negotiated transaction: A trade where the terms, such as price and quantity, are agreed upon directly between buyer and seller, often outside the open market.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

