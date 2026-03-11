Immunovant Stock Up 30% as Investor Trims Stake by $3 Million, But Here's Why It Still Seems Bullish

Key Points

Alpine Global Management sold 128,039 shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $2.8 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $22 million, reflecting both trading and stock price changes.

The post-trade Immunovant stake stood at 2,626,692 shares valued at $66.77 million at quarter-end.

Immunovant remains a significant holding, accounting for 11.36% of the fund’s AUM.

On February 17, 2026, Alpine Global Management disclosed a sale of 127,039 shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT), with an estimated transaction value of $2.83 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Alpine Global Management reduced its position in Immunovant by 127,039 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $2.83 million, calculated using the quarterly average share price. The fund’s quarter-end valuation for this position decreased by $22.36 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and market price movements.

What else to know

This was a sale, leaving Immunovant at 11.4% of Alpine’s 13F AUM after the quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:IMVT: $66.77 million (12.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:RIVN: $51.80 million (9.7% of AUM) NYSE:ACHR: $35.17 million (6.6% of AUM) NYSE:CVNA: $18.82 million (3.5% of AUM) NYSE:ARES: $11.07 million (2.1% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, Immunovant shares were priced at $26.28, up 26.2% over the previous year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 17.35 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $5.35 billion Net Income (TTM) ($464.20 million) Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $26.28

Company snapshot

Immunovant develops monoclonal antibody therapeutics targeting autoimmune diseases.

The firm operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model, generating value through the advancement of proprietary drug candidates toward regulatory approval and potential commercialization.

It targets patients with autoimmune disorders such as myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, with healthcare providers and payers as primary stakeholders.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative antibody therapies for autoimmune diseases. The company leverages a targeted approach with its lead asset, batoclimab, aiming to address significant unmet medical needs in specialty indications.

With a robust pipeline and a specialized focus on autoimmune conditions, Immunovant seeks to establish a competitive position in the biopharmaceutical landscape through clinical advancement and potential future commercialization.

What this transaction means for investors

Immunovant remains the largest position in this portfolio despite the fourth-quarter trim, accounting for more than 11% of reported assets. That alone suggests conviction has not disappeared here. Instead, the move looks more like an effort to rebalance after a strong run in the stock.



The company continues to advance batoclimab and other FcRn inhibitors targeting autoimmune diseases such as myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, areas where new therapies could command significant pricing power if clinical trials succeed. For now, however, Immunovant remains firmly in the development stage, meaning the investment case hinges largely on clinical milestones rather than current revenue. The firm anticipates sharing topline data from its two Phase 3 studies for batoclimab in the first half of this year.



Against that backdrop, a modest reduction makes sense. The fund still maintains significant exposure while freeing up capital for other high-growth names in its portfolio, including electric vehicle maker Rivian and aerospace startup Archer Aviation.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

