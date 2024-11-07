Immunovant reports Q3 EPS (74c), consensus (60c)

As of September 30, Immunovant’s (IMVT) cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $472.9M. “Since announcing the Phase 1 data for IMVT-1402 a year ago, we have made tremendous progress in advancing IMVT-1402 towards multiple potentially registrational study initiations. We’re ahead of our goal to activate three INDs by calendar year end and we are very excited about all five cleared INDs – both those that have been announced and those that have not yet been announced. In terms of announced indications, we believe our first-in-class program with IMVT-1402 in GD has the potential to transform the treatment of GD patients who respond poorly to ATDs,” said CEO Pete Salzmann. “We are also excited to announce expansion of our IMVT-1402 development program into Rheumatology. Our first program in Rheumatology will be a potentially registrational study in patients with D2T RA where we believe that deeper IgG reduction has the potential to deliver better clinical outcomes in an important subset of patients with elevated RA-specific autoantibodies (ACPA). People living with D2T RA have already exhausted multiple therapeutic options yet continue to suffer from active disease, persistent disability and pain. We believe IMVT-1402 can deliver meaningful clinical benefit in ACPA-positive (ACPA+) D2T RA patients, with a potentially best-in-class profile driven by deeper IgG reduction.”

