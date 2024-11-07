Immunovant price target raised to $58 from $52 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Immunovant (IMVT) to $58 from $52 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company’s Q2 update. The firm said it likes the broader strategy of targeting indications with early neonatal Fc receptor clinical validation but a limited timeline advantage from competitors, which is complementary to first-in-class indications. Meanwhile, upcoming Batoclimab data in Q1 remain relatively binary as they will represent the largest prospective studies testing the clinical differentiation between roughly 60% vs 80% immunoglobluin G reduction, and will set up the path forward for 1402 in these indications, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IMVT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.