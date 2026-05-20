BioTech
IMVT

Immunovant Posts Wider FY26 Loss, Advances IMVT-1402 Pipeline; Stock Up

May 20, 2026 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) reported its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 financial results and provided corporate updates, including new data from its lead candidate IMVT-1402.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company recorded a net loss of $147.9 million, or $0.73 per share, compared with a net loss of $106.4 million, or $0.64 per share, in the same quarter of 2025.

For the full fiscal year 2026, net loss widened to $505.6 million, or $2.77 per share, from $413.8 million, or $2.73 per share, in fiscal 2025.

Research and development expenses rose to $142.3 million in the quarter, up from $93.7 million a year earlier, driven by IMVT-1402 clinical trial activity and costs related to discontinuation of batoclimab.

General and administrative expenses decreased to $17.3 million from $20.2 million a year earlier.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at $902.1 million as of March 31, 2026, providing runway through the potential launch of IMVT-1402 in Graves' disease.

Clinical Updates

The company's pipeline includes IMVT-1402, which is advancing across multiple indications. The company confirmed that all other IMVT-1402 development timelines remain on track, including potentially registrational studies in Graves' disease (GD), myasthenia gravis (MG), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) and Sjögren's disease (SjD).

-IMVT-1402 in Graves' disease: Phase 3 program ongoing, with topline data expected in 2027.

- IMVT-1402 in rheumatoid arthritis (D2T RA) Phase 3 trial ongoing; Immunovant announced preliminary Week 16 results from its IMVT-1402 trial in difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis (D2T RA), showing ACR20, ACR50, ACR70 response rates 72.7%, 54.5%, and 35.8% respectively.

- IMVT-1402 in Sjögren's disease Phase 3 program ongoing.

- IMVT-1402 in myasthenia gravis Phase 3 program ongoing, topline data expected in 2027.

- IMVT-1402 in chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy: Phase 3 program ongoing. Topline data from the fully enrolled proof-of-concept trial are expected in 2H 2026.

Following topline results from two Phase 3 studies of batoclimab in thyroid eye disease (TED) that did not meet primary endpoints, Immunovant discontinued batoclimab development to focus fully on IMVT-1402.

IMVT has traded between $13.79 and $30.16 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $26.29, down 0.90%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $33.77, up 26.85%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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