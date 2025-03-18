Immunovant, Inc. to Host Investor Webcast on Phase 3 Study Results of Batoclimab in MG and Phase 2b Study in CIDP

Immunovant, Inc. will host an investor webcast on March 19 to discuss Phase 3 study results for batoclimab in MG and CIDP.

Quiver AI Summary

Immunovant, Inc. announced that it will hold an investor webcast on March 19, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss results from its Phase 3 study of batoclimab in myasthenia gravis and initial results from its Phase 2b study in chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. The webcast will feature Pete Salzmann, CEO of Immunovant, and Matt Gline, CEO of Roivant. Interested participants can register for the event online, and a replay will be available afterward. Immunovant is focused on developing targeted therapies for autoimmune diseases using its anti-FcRn technology.

Potential Positives

The announcement of an investor webcast indicates transparency and engagement with stakeholders, which can enhance investor confidence.

The review of results from significant clinical studies (Phase 3 in MG and Phase 2b in CIDP) suggests progress in the company's drug development, potentially positioning it for future success.

Chief Executive Officers of both Immunovant and Roivant participating in the webcast highlights collaboration and may attract investor interest due to their leadership roles.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What will Immunovant discuss in the investor webcast?

Immunovant will review results from its Phase 3 study of batoclimab in MG and initial results from the Phase 2b study in CIDP.

When is the Immunovant investor webcast scheduled?

The investor webcast is scheduled for Wednesday, March 19th at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Who will join the webcast alongside Immunovant's CEO?

Matt Gline, Chief Executive Officer of Roivant, will join Pete Salzmann, M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Immunovant.

Where can I find the webcast replay after the event?

A replay of the webcast will be available immediately following the event on Immunovant’s website under the News & Events section.

What is Immunovant's focus as a company?

Immunovant is dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases through innovative, targeted therapies.

$IMVT Insider Trading Activity

$IMVT insiders have traded $IMVT stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IMVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCIENCES LTD. ROIVANT purchased 16,845,010 shares for an estimated $336,900,200

PETER SALZMANN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 44,119 shares for an estimated $1,150,424 .

. EVA RENEE BARNETT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 19,010 shares for an estimated $506,676 .

. MARK S. LEVINE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,871 shares for an estimated $304,012 .

. WILLIAM L. MACIAS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 8,924 shares for an estimated $233,898 .

. ATUL PANDE sold 7,750 shares for an estimated $221,185

MICHAEL GEFFNER (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,846 shares for an estimated $156,849 .

. ANDREW J. FROMKIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $156,768 .

. DOUGLAS J. HUGHES sold 5,425 shares for an estimated $154,829

JAY S STOUT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,935 shares for an estimated $132,692.

$IMVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $IMVT stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IMVT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IMVT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/09/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 09/25/2024

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will host an investor webcast on Wednesday, March 19th at 8:00 a.m. ET to review results from its Phase 3 study of batoclimab in MG and initial results from its Phase 2b study in CIDP.





