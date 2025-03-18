Immunovant, Inc. to Host Investor Webcast on Phase 3 Study Results for Batoclimab in MG and Phase 2b Study in CIDP

Immunovant will host an investor webcast on March 19 to discuss Phase 3 study results of batoclimab.

Immunovant, Inc. announced it will host an investor webcast on March 19, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss results from its Phase 3 study of batoclimab for myasthenia gravis and initial findings from its Phase 2b study in chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). The session will feature Pete Salzmann, CEO of Immunovant, alongside Matt Gline, CEO of Roivant. The live webcast can be accessed through the Roivant Investors website and will be available for later viewing. Roivant is focused on developing and commercializing impactful medicines and has a diverse pipeline targeting various autoimmune conditions and other diseases.

Potential Positives

Immunovant is set to share significant updates regarding its Phase 3 study of batoclimab, indicating potential progress in treatment options for myasthenia gravis (MG).

The forthcoming webcast demonstrates the company’s commitment to transparency and engagement with investors by providing live insights into ongoing clinical developments.

Collaboration with Roivant highlights the strength of partnerships in enhancing Immunovant's ability to advance its drug development pipeline.

Potential Negatives

Jacques B. Le Gendre's information is notably absent from the press release, which may suggest potential instability or changes in leadership strategy just prior to the planned investor webcast.



The announcement of an upcoming investor webcast may indicate that the company is facing pressure to provide transparency on its clinical trial results, suggesting previous delays or issues that could reflect poorly on its operational efficacy.



The lack of detailed data or outcomes from the Phase 3 study of batoclimab in MG and the Phase 2b study in CIDP prior to the webcast may raise concerns among investors about the effectiveness of these treatments and the company's research and development progress.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the investor webcast on March 19th?

The webcast will review results from Immunovant's Phase 3 study of batoclimab in MG and Phase 2b study in CIDP.

Who will be presenting at the investor webcast?

Pete Salzmann, M.D., MBA, and Matt Gline, Chief Executive Officer of Roivant, will be presenting during the webcast.

How can I access the investor webcast?

You can register for the event through a link provided in the announcement, or watch it on Roivant’s Investors section.

What are batoclimab and its significance in immunology?

Batoclimab is a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting FcRn, developed for autoimmune indications like MG and CIDP.

What does Roivant do in the biopharmaceutical sector?

Roivant aims to enhance patient lives by developing and commercializing important medicines while also nurturing health tech startups.

$ROIV Insider Trading Activity

$ROIV insiders have traded $ROIV stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROIV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL ALLEN GOLD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,426,000 shares for an estimated $51,820,727 .

. MATTHEW GLINE (CEO) sold 1,983,257 shares for an estimated $23,382,600

MAYUKH SUKHATME (Pres&Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,298,821 shares for an estimated $15,613,376 .

. ERIC VENKER (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 1,290,029 shares for an estimated $14,341,702 .

. FINANCIAL LP QVT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 926,000 shares for an estimated $10,942,820 .

. KEITH S MANCHESTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 503,000 shares for an estimated $5,866,308 .

. RAKHI KUMAR (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 477,500 shares for an estimated $5,345,325.

$ROIV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $ROIV stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ROIV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROIV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will host an investor webcast on Wednesday, March 19th at 8:00 a.m. ET to review results from its Phase 3 study of batoclimab in MG and initial results from its Phase 2b study in CIDP.





Pete Salzmann, M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Immunovant, will be joined by Matt Gline, Chief Executive Officer of Roivant, for the call.







Webcast Details







The company will host a webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 19. Please click



here



to register for the event. The live webcast will also be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Roivant website at https://investor.roivant.com/news-events/events. The archived webcast will be available on Roivant’s website after the conference call.







About Roivant







Roivant is a biopharmaceutical company that aims to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the development and commercialization of medicines that matter. Roivant’s pipeline includes IMVT-1402 and batoclimab, fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting FcRn in development across several IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; brepocitinib, a potent small molecule inhibitor of TYK2 and JAK1 in development for the treatment of dermatomyositis, non-infectious uveitis and cutaneous sarcoidosis; and mosliciguat, an inhaled sGC activator in development for pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. We advance our pipeline by creating nimble subsidiaries or “Vants” to develop and commercialize our medicines and technologies. Beyond therapeutics, Roivant also incubates discovery-stage companies and health technology startups complementary to its biopharmaceutical business. For more information, www.roivant.com.







Contacts:









Investors







Keyur Parekh





keyur.parekh@roivant.com







Media







Stephanie Lee





stephanie.lee@roivant.com



