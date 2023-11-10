Immunovant (IMVT) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Pipeline in Focus

Immunovant, Inc. IMVT reported fiscal second-quarter 2023 net loss of 45 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 46 cents per share. The reported figure is wider than the year-ago quarter's loss of 41 cents per share.

Currently, IMVT does not have any approved product in its portfolio. As a result, it is yet to generate revenues.

Quarter in Detail

Research and development (R&D) expenses totaled $48 million, up 27.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The year-over-year surge can be attributed to higher R&D and contract manufacturing costs associated with the development of IMVT-1402, as well as higher personnel-related expenses, partially offset by decreased batoclimab program expenses. A decline in costs for cross-indication clinical studies and clinical research also contributed to lowering R&D expenses.

General and administrative expenses amounted to $13.8 million, up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. The rise was primarily due to an increase in personnel-related expenses, market research costs and information technology costs, partially offset by lower legal and other professional fees.

As of Sep 30, 2023, Immunovant had a cash balance of $269.9 million compared with $330.0 million as of Jun 30, 2023.

Immunovant recently raised net proceeds of $467 million (after deducting underwriting commissions and estimated offering expenses) in an underwritten public offering and concurrent private placement. Together with its cash balance as of Sep 30, 2023, Immunovant’s pro forma cash and cash equivalents, as of the same date, totaled approximately $737 million.

Pipeline Update

The company is developing its lead pipeline candidate batoclimab as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune indications, including myasthenia gravis (MG), thyroid eye disease (TED), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) and Graves’ disease (GD). Several mid-late-stage studies are currently ongoing to evaluate batoclimab in the treatment of each of these indications.

Immunovant expects to report top-line data from the phase III study of batoclimab to treat MG in the second half of 2024. Data readout from the phase III program in TED is expected in the first half of 2025. Initial results from period 1 of the phase IIb study in CIDP are anticipated to be reported in the first half of 2024. Finally, initial proof-of-concept data from the phase II GD study are expected by the end of 2023.

The company is also studying its new candidate, IMVT-1402, a next-generation FcRn inhibitor,which is being developed as a subcutaneous injection in an early-stage study. The phase I study is evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacodynamic profiles of subcutaneously administered IMVT-1402.

In September 2023, the company announced positive initial results from both cohorts, the single-ascending dose portion and the multiple-ascending dose (MAD) portion, of its early-stage study of IMVT-1402. Initial positive results from the MAD portion of the early-stage study were observed in the IMVT-1402 300 mg cohort. Immunovant expects to share initial data from the 600 mg MAD cohorts later this month.

