News & Insights

Stocks
IMVT

Immunovant (IMVT) Price Target Increased by 6.53% to 28.80

July 06, 2023 — 07:02 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) has been revised to 28.80 / share. This is an increase of 6.53% from the prior estimate of 27.03 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.92% from the latest reported closing price of 18.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunovant. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 7.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMVT is 0.17%, a decrease of 10.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 62,460K shares. IMVT / Immunovant Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of IMVT is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IMVT / Immunovant Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Deep Track Capital holds 7,433K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,710K shares, representing a decrease of 30.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 34.57% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,042K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares, representing an increase of 26.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 49.04% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,561K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 2,500K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,150K shares, representing a decrease of 26.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 15.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,593K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 19.40% over the last quarter.

Immunovant Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Immunovant is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. Immunovant is developing IMVT-1401, a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody, as a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of autoimmune diseases mediated by pathogenic IgG antibodies.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMVT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.