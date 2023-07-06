Immunovant (IMVT) Price Target Increased by 6.53% to 28.80

The average one-year price target for Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) has been revised to 28.80 / share. This is an increase of 6.53% from the prior estimate of 27.03 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.92% from the latest reported closing price of 18.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunovant. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 7.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMVT is 0.17%, a decrease of 10.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 62,460K shares. The put/call ratio of IMVT is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 7,433K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,710K shares, representing a decrease of 30.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 34.57% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,042K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares, representing an increase of 26.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 49.04% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,561K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 2,500K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,150K shares, representing a decrease of 26.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 15.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,593K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 19.40% over the last quarter.

Immunovant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immunovant is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. Immunovant is developing IMVT-1401, a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody, as a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of autoimmune diseases mediated by pathogenic IgG antibodies.

