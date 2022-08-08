Immunovant (IMVT) Loss Narrows in Q1, Focus on Batoclimab

Immunovant, Inc. IMVT reported a net loss of 35 cents per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (ended Jun 30, 2022), narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 40 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported a loss of 31 cents.

Currently, the company does not have any approved products in its portfolio. As a result, it is yet to generate revenues.

Shares of Immunovant were up 8.7% on Friday following the announcement of the earnings results. The stock has plunged 44.1% in the year compared with the industry’s decrease of 17.8%.



Quarter in Detail

In the reported quarter, research and development (R&D) expenses were $28.4 million, up 51.8% from the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year surge was due to increased personnel-related expenses, higher costs of cross-indication clinical studies and clinical research costs.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $11.9 million in the reported quarter, up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. The uptick was primarily due to increased personnel-related expenses as well as other professional costs.

As of Jun 30, 2022, the company had a cash balance of approximately $427 million compared with $493.8 million as of Mar 31, 2022.

With its existing cash balance, IMVT expects to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through 2025.

Pipeline Update

Immunovant is developing its lead pipeline candidate, batoclimab, as a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of myasthenia gravis (“MG”) and thyroid eye disease (“TED”).

In June 2022, the company initiated a pivotal study evaluating batoclimab for the treatment of MG. Top-line data from the same is expected in the second half of 2024.

During the same period, Immunovant also achieved alignment with the FDA’s Division of Ophthalmology to initiate two placebo-controlled phase III studies evaluating batoclimab for treating TED. Both these studies are expected to begin in the second half of 2022. Top-line data from both studies are expected in the first half of 2025.

In the absence of a marketed drug, the successful development of batoclimab remains the main focus of the company.

