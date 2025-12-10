Immunovant (IMVT) Down 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT). Shares have lost about 0.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Immunovant due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Immunovant's Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Pipeline in Focus

Immunovant reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 net loss of 73 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 72 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 74 cents per share.

Excluding stock-based compensation expense, IMVT reported a net loss of 65 cents per share.

Currently, Immunovant does not have any approved products in its portfolio. As a result, it has yet to generate revenues.

IMVT’s Q2 Results in Detail

Research and development expenses totaled $114.2 million, up 17.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The increase was mainly due to activities related to the clinical studies of IMVT-1402, including contract manufacturing costs and increased personnel-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses amounted to $17.5 million, down 5.1% year over year, mostly due to the streamlining of administrative processes to drive effective cost management strategies.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Immunovant’s cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $521.9 million compared with $598.9 million as of June 30, 2025. IMVT expects its cash runway to fund clinical activities through 2027.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Immunovant has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Immunovant has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Immunovant belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Insmed (INSM), has gained 0.3% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2025.

Insmed reported revenues of $142.34 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +52.3%. EPS of -$1.75 for the same period compares with -$1.27 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Insmed is expected to post a loss of $1.39 per share, indicating a change of -5.3% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.4% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Insmed. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

