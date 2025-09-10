Immunovant (IMVT) Up 7.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT). Shares have added about 7.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Immunovant due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Immunovant’s Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Pipeline in Focus

Immunovantreported first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted net loss of 60 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 69 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 60 cents per share.

Currently, Immunovant does not have any approved products in its portfolio. As a result, it has yet to generate revenues.

IMVT’s Q1 Results in Detail

Research and development expenses totaled $101.2 million, up 34% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The uptick can be attributed to activities related to the clinical studies of IMVT-1402, including contract manufacturing costs for drug substance and increased personnel-related expenses. The increase was partially offset by lower overall costs related to Immunovant’s batoclimab pivotal clinical studies and nonclinical studies.

General and administrative expenses amounted to $26 million, up 38% year over year. The rise was primarily due to an increase in personnel-related expenses.

As of June 30, 2025, Immunovant had a cash balance of $598.9 million compared with $714 million as of March 31, 2025. IMVT expects its cash runway to fund clinical activities through 2027.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

Currently, Immunovant has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Immunovant has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Immunovant belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Alkermes (ALKS), has gained 1.5% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended June 2025.

Alkermes reported revenues of $390.66 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -2.1%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares with $0.72 a year ago.

Alkermes is expected to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -43.8%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -6.3%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Alkermes. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alkermes plc (ALKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.