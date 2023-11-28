Immunovant Announces Positive Initial Data From Phase 1 Study Of IMVT-1402

(RTTNews) - Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) Tuesday announced positive initial data from a portion of the Phase 1 study of its antibody drug, IMVT-1402 for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases.

The Phase 1 study is an ascending dose study to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of IMVT-1402 in healthy adults.

Results from the study showed that subcutaneously administered doses of 600 mg of IMVT-1402 produced a mean Immunoglobulin G (IgG) reduction, similar to high dose batoclimab, Immunovant's drug candidate in Phase 3 study in Myasthenia gravis and Thyroid eye disease.

Four once-weekly SC injections of 600 mg IMVT-1402 reduced total IgG level by a mean of 74%, compared with batoclimab at 680 mg that reduced IgG by 76% after 4 weekly doses.

Across all doses evaluated, treatments with IMVT-1402 were generally well tolerated with only mild or moderate treatment-emergent adverse events observed.

