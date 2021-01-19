NexImmune, a Phase 1/2 biotech developing T cell immunotherapies for cancer, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $86 million in an initial public offering.



NexImmune is developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body's own T cells to generate a specific, potent, and durable immune response that mimics natural biology, focusing on patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. The company currently has two candidates in Phase 1/2 trials: NEXI-001, for acute myeloid leukemia, and NEXI-002, for multiple myeloma. The company expects to announce data for most patients in both trials by the end of 2021.



The Gaithersburg, MD-based company was founded in 2011 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NEXI. Barclays, Cantor Fitzgerald, Raymond James, and Allen & Company are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Immunotherapy biotech NexImmune files for an $86 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



