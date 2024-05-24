Immunotech Biopharm Shareholders Unanimously Back Resolutions

Immunotech Biopharm Ltd (HK:6978) has released an update.

Immunotech Biopharm Ltd announced that all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 24, 2024, were unanimously passed by shareholders. Key resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of board directors, and authorization to issue and repurchase company shares. The approval of these resolutions signals strong shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

