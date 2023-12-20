ImmunoScape, MiNK Therapeutics Join To Develop Next-generation TCR Therapies

(RTTNews) - ImmunoScape and MiNK Therapeutics, Inc (INKT) announced a collaboration agreement to discover and develop next-generation TCR therapies against targets in solid tumors. MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases.

"We have leveraged our proprietary iNKT discovery platform to develop a wholly owned library of both native and engineered allogeneic cell therapies, including bispecific iNKT cell engagers and TCRs targeting a range of antigens, such as PRAME, NY-ESO-1, and undisclosed targets," said Jennifer Buell, CEO, MiNK Therapeutics.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.