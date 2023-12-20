News & Insights

ImmunoScape, MiNK Therapeutics Join To Develop Next-generation TCR Therapies

(RTTNews) - ImmunoScape and MiNK Therapeutics, Inc (INKT) announced a collaboration agreement to discover and develop next-generation TCR therapies against targets in solid tumors. MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases.

"We have leveraged our proprietary iNKT discovery platform to develop a wholly owned library of both native and engineered allogeneic cell therapies, including bispecific iNKT cell engagers and TCRs targeting a range of antigens, such as PRAME, NY-ESO-1, and undisclosed targets," said Jennifer Buell, CEO, MiNK Therapeutics.

