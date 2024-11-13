News & Insights

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Advances in Cancer Therapy Development

November 13, 2024 — 09:48 am EST

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) has released an update.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has achieved a major breakthrough in developing antibodies for cancer treatment, targeting the TrkB protein often found in aggressive cancers. This advancement not only showcases their innovative AI-driven capabilities but also positions them strategically in a cancer therapy market expected to reach $20.7 billion by 2028. The company’s TATX-112 program has identified promising candidates for further development, potentially enhancing the effectiveness and safety of cancer treatments.

