Immunome's Chief Scientist Trimmed His Stake. A Planned FDA Submission Tells You More

Key Points

9,438 shares were sold for a transaction value of ~$204,000 on April 2, 2026.

This sale represented 30.02% of Higgins’s holdings at the time.

All shares sold were held directly; 3,000 shares remain held indirectly after the sale.

Higgins has a post-sale direct holding of 22,000 shares.

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Jack Higgins, Chief Scientific Officer of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM), reported the sale of 9,438 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on April 2, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 9,438 Transaction value $204,238.32 Post-transaction shares (direct) 22,000 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 3,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $480,480

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($21.64); post-transaction value based on April 2, 2026 market close ($21.84). Gift shares: 6,291 shares gifted on March 30, 2026 are excluded from all share counts, transaction values, and post-transaction balances above.

Key questions

How did this transaction impact Higgins’s overall ownership in Immunome?

The sale reduced Higgins's direct holdings by 30.02%, from 31,438 to 22,000 shares.

The sale reduced Higgins's direct holdings by 30.02%, from 31,438 to 22,000 shares. Was the entire disposition executed directly, or were indirect holdings also affected?

The entire 9,438-share sale was executed from direct holdings; indirect shares attributed to his children’s custodial accounts were unaffected and remain at 3,000 shares.

The entire 9,438-share sale was executed from direct holdings; indirect shares attributed to his children’s custodial accounts were unaffected and remain at 3,000 shares. What is the rationale or context for the timing and method of this sale?

The sale was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, supporting the view that this was routine liquidity management rather than discretionary market timing.

The sale was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, supporting the view that this was routine liquidity management rather than discretionary market timing. How does this transaction relate to Higgins’s historical trading activity?

One prior open-market sale appears in the available EDGAR filing history — 3,524 shares sold on August 15, 2024. At 9,438 shares, this transaction is approximately 2.7 times larger than that prior sale.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-04-02) $21.84 Market capitalization $2.40 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.94 million 1-year price change 250.00%

* 1-year price change calculated using April 2, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Immunome develops antibody therapeutics targeting oncology and infectious diseases, with lead programs including IMM-ONC-01 for cancer and IMM-BCP-01 for SARS-CoV-2.

The company operates a research-driven business model focused on discovering and advancing proprietary antibody-based therapies.

Immunome targets pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and patients in the oncology and infectious disease markets.

Immunome is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for cancer and infectious diseases. The company's strategy leverages proprietary platforms to address unmet medical needs through novel immune-based therapies. Its competitive edge lies in advancing differentiated antibody programs with the potential for first-in-class or best-in-class profiles.

What this transaction means for investors

The timing and price of this sale were locked in months before it executed — Higgins set up a 10b5-1 trading plan in December 2025 specifically for financial diversification. This isn't a CSO watching the stock and deciding to sell, and there's no mandatory ownership requirement driving the decision either. He's staying substantially invested after the sale, with a direct position worth roughly $480,000 at the April 2 close. Higgins brings relevant depth to this role — he spent 11 years at Molecular Templates co-inventing the Engineered Toxin Body platform and completed a fellowship in tumor immunology at the National Cancer Institute, which maps directly to Immunome's ADC-heavy pipeline. The real story at Immunome right now is varegacestat — the Phase 3 RINGSIDE trial hit its primary endpoint in December 2025, and an NDA submission is planned for Q2 2026. That's the catalyst worth watching, along with early data from IM-1021 and three IND submissions expected across 2026. A pre-planned executive sale tells you far less about Immunome's prospects than any of those milestones.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.