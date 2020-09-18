IMMU

Immunomedics reports promising early-stage data from cancer drug study

Manas Mishra Reuters
Immunomedics, Inc said on Friday its treatment, Trodelvy, helped partially reduce tumor size in an early-stage study testing it in brain cancer patients. [nGNX1cF6d7]

On Sunday, Gilead Sciences inc GILD.O said it would buy Immunomedics for $21 billion.

