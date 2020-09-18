Immunomedics reports promising early-stage data from cancer drug study

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Immunomedics, Inc IMMU.O said on Friday its treatment, Trodelvy, helped partially reduce tumor size in an early-stage study testing it in brain cancer patients.

On Sunday, Gilead Sciences inc GILD.O said it would buy Immunomedics for $21 billion.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.