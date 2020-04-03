Immunomedics (IMMU) in Focus: Stock Moves 5% Higher

Immunomedics, Inc. IMMU was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 5% on the day. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $9.48 – $17.16 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past two months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower in the same time frame, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Immunomedics currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

A better-ranked stock in the Medical – Biomedical and Genetics industry is Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

