Immunomedics: Early-stage Clinical Results With Trodelvy In Brain Cancers Encouraging

(RTTNews) - Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) said Friday that early-stage clinical results with Trodelvy in brain cancers were encouraging. The results include partial responses in small cohort of patients with brain metastasis from breast cancer (BMBC) and recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM).

Immunomedics noted that Trodelvy delivered 150-fold and 40-fold the 50 percent inhibitory concentration (IC50) of SN-38 for BMBC and rGBM, respectively, and produced partial responses in both cohorts of brain cancer patients.

"These early intracranial responses are very encouraging signs of sacituzumab govitecan's activity in central nervous system (CNS) tumors as previously observed in preclinical models," said Andrew Brenner, Clinical Investigator, Institute for Drug Development; Co-Leader, Experimental and Developmental Therapeutics Program; S & B Kolitz/CTRC-Zachry Endowed Chair in Neuro-Oncology Research, Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio, in Texas.

Patients with BMBC or rGBM were enrolled into the single center study, NCT03995706, to receive a single intravenous dose of Trodelvy at 10 mg/kg one day before surgical resection. Tumor and corresponding serum were collected during surgery to measure their levels of SN-38 and its metabolites.

Following recovery, patients resumed Trodelvy treatment at 10 mg/kg on day 1 and day 8 of 21-day cycles, and were assessed for responses by MRI every third cycle using response assessment in neuro-oncology (RANO) criteria.

At the time of data cutoff, 19 patients, comprising of 7 BMBC and 12 rGBM, were enrolled into the study.

