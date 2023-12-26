Immunome To Purchase Antibody Assets From Atreca

(RTTNews) - Immunome, Inc. (IMNM) Tuesday announced a definitive asset purchase agreement with Atreca, Inc. (BCEL) to acquire a collection of antibody-related assets and materials.

The biotechnology company targetting cancer therapies said it would pay Atreca a $5.5 million upfront payment and up to $7.0 million in clinical development milestones.

Immunome CEO Clay Siegall said, "These antibody-related assets will expand our toolbox, complementing our existing programs as we advance our mission of developing innovative treatments for cancer patients."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.