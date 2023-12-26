News & Insights

Immunome To Purchase Antibody Assets From Atreca

(RTTNews) - Immunome, Inc. (IMNM) Tuesday announced a definitive asset purchase agreement with Atreca, Inc. (BCEL) to acquire a collection of antibody-related assets and materials.

The biotechnology company targetting cancer therapies said it would pay Atreca a $5.5 million upfront payment and up to $7.0 million in clinical development milestones.

Immunome CEO Clay Siegall said, "These antibody-related assets will expand our toolbox, complementing our existing programs as we advance our mission of developing innovative treatments for cancer patients."

