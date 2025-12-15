Markets
IMNM

Immunome Stock Surges 20% After Positive Phase 3 Data For Desmoid Tumor Drug

December 15, 2025 — 03:14 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Immunome, Inc. (IMNM) shares jumped 20.44%, rising $4.00 to close at $23.57, following the company's announcement of positive topline results from its Phase 3 RINGSIDE trial evaluating varegacestat in patients with desmoid tumors.

The Phase 3 study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in tumor volume versus placebo, along with favorable secondary outcomes.

The results position varegacestat as a potential best-in-class oral treatment for this rare and difficult-to-treat condition, and meaningfully de-risk the program ahead of potential regulatory discussions.

IMNM trades within a 52-week range of approximately $7.50 - $25.10.

The sharp move underscores investor optimism around varegacestat's commercial potential and Immunome's transition into a late-stage clinical company with a near-term regulatory catalyst.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IMNM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.