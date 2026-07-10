Immunome Stock Up 32% in a Month: Here's What You Should Know

Shares of Immunome IMNM have witnessed a sharp increase over the past month, primarily driven by the growing investor confidence in the company’s lead asset, varegacestat, and broader clinical progress.

IMNM’s Price Performance

Shares of Immunome have rallied 31.6% in the past month compared with the industry’s increase of 7.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earlier this week, the FDA accepted Immunome’s new drug application (NDA) for varegacestat, an investigational, oral, once-daily gamma secretase inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with desmoid tumors.

With the FDA accepting the NDA for review, a decision from the regulatory agency is expected on April 28, 2027.

In April 2026, Immunome filed the NDA for varegacestat to treat adults with desmoid tumors. The company plans to submit a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency for varegacestat by the end of 2026.

Desmoid tumors are aggressive, non-metastatic soft tissue tumors. Although they do not metastasize, desmoid tumors are associated with a significantly high recurrence rate following surgical resection.

More on IMNM’s Varegacestat & Other Pipeline Updates

The NDA for varegacestat was based on data from the phase III RINGSIDE study, which evaluated the candidate in patients with progressing desmoid tumors.

The registrational study met its primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival compared with placebo, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 84% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death. The study also met all key secondary endpoints.

A potential approval of varegacestat would give Immunome its first marketed product and establish a commercial revenue stream. This would mark a significant milestone for the company and could serve as a key catalyst for the stock.

Besides varegacestat, Immunome is developing IM-1021 in an early-stage study for treating participants with B-cell lymphoma. The company’s early-stage pipeline also includes IM-3050 and IM-1617, which are being developed to treat certain types of solid tumors.

Last month, the company dosed the first patient in a phase I study evaluating IM-1617, a potential first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for treating patients with advanced solid tumors.

Immunome’s recent development with varegacestat, as well as its expanding pipeline, including IM-1021 and several ADC programs, indicates long-term growth potential.

Immunome, Inc. Price

Immunome, Inc. price | Immunome, Inc. Quote

IMNM’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Immunome currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Amarin AMRN, PTC Therapeutics ( PTCT ) and Liquidia Corporation ( LQDA ) , each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Amarin’s 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $15.20 to 65 cents. Over the same period, loss per share estimates for 2027 have narrowed from $13.00 to 51 cents. AMRN shares have increased 8.3% year to date.

Amarin’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 50.02%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ 2026 bottom line have improved from a loss of $1.40 per share to earnings of 78 cents. Over the same time, estimates for 2027 earnings per share have risen from $1.20 to $2.11. PTCT stock has risen 17.9% year to date.

PTC Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average negative surprise being 115.67%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have risen from $1.94 to $3.02, while estimates for 2027 have increased from $3.79 to $4.92 during the same time. LQDA shares have surged 136.2% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Immunome, Inc. (IMNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.