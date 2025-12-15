Immunome To Reveal Phase 3 Data Of Varegacestat In Desmoid Tumors Today

(RTTNews) - Immunome, Inc. (IMNM) is scheduled to report topline Phase 3 results of its lead drug candidate, Varegacestat, in desmoid tumors, dubbed RINGSIDE trial, today.

Desmoid tumors are rare, locally aggressive soft tissue neoplasms that, while non-metastatic, can cause significant morbidity. Current treatment options remain limited, highlighting the need for targeted therapies.

Varegacestat is designed to inhibit gamma secretase, a key enzyme implicated in the pathogenesis of desmoid tumors.

The RINGSIDE, which is a placebo-controlled phase 3 trial, has enrolled 156 patients aged 12 and older with progressive desmoid tumors.

Beyond Varegacestat, Immunome's pipeline includes multiple first-in-class targeted oncology programs:

• IM-1021, a ROR1-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) incorporating Immunome's proprietary HC74 payload, is in Phase 1 with initial lymphoma data expected in 2026. • IM-3050, a FAP-targeted radiotherapy, recently received IND clearance, and a Phase 1 study is planned for early 2026. • HC74 payload, a novel topoisomerase I inhibitor designed to overcome multi-drug resistance. Preclinical data demonstrated efficacy in colorectal cancer refractory to trastuzumab-DXd, NSCLC with heterogeneous target expression, and other resistant tumor models. • The company is also advancing a portfolio of HC74-based ADCs - IM-1617, IM-1340, and IM-1335 against undisclosed solid tumor targets, which are currently progressing towards IND submission.

The company ended September 30, 2025, with cash of $272.6 million, providing runway into 2027.

IMNM has traded in the range of $5.15 to $20.80 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $19.57, up 0.41%, and rose further in the overnight trading to $20.49, up 4.70%.

