Immunome Prices Public Offering Of 10 Mln Shares At $20/Shr

February 13, 2024 — 11:55 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Immunome, Inc. (IMNM), a biotechnology company, announced that it has priced public offering of 10 million shares of common stock at $20.00 per share. The company expects offering to close on February 16, 2024.

Immunome expects offering gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, to be $200.0 million.

In addition, Immunome granted underwriters a 30-day option to buy additional 1.5 million common shares at public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen, Leerink Partners and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager for the offering.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
