Immunome Prices Public Offering Of 10 Mln Shares At $20/Shr

(RTTNews) - Immunome, Inc. (IMNM), a biotechnology company, announced that it has priced public offering of 10 million shares of common stock at $20.00 per share. The company expects offering to close on February 16, 2024.

Immunome expects offering gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, to be $200.0 million.

In addition, Immunome granted underwriters a 30-day option to buy additional 1.5 million common shares at public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen, Leerink Partners and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.