IMNM

Immunome Names Bob Lechleider As Chief Medical Officer

October 19, 2023 — 08:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Immunome, Inc. (IMNM), a biotechnology company, announced on Thursday that it has appointed Bob Lechleider as its new Chief Medical Officer.

Lechleider has more than 20 years of experience as an academic and industry executive in medical oncology and cancer research. Previously, he was the chief medical officer at OncoResponse.

On Wednesday, Immunome shares closed at $8.60 euros, down 1.71% on Nasdaq.

