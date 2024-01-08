News & Insights

Immunome Licenses ZPC-21, And ADC Platform Technology From Zentalis

(RTTNews) - Immunome, Inc. (IMNM) and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL) have entered into an exclusive, worldwide license agreement under which Immunome has licensed from Zentalis ZPC-21, a preclinical ROR1 antibody-drug conjugate which is on track for IND submission in first quarter 2025, and Zentalis' ADC platform technology.

"This agreement strengthens Immunome's pipeline while expanding our ADC toolbox," said Clay Siegall, Chairman and CEO of Immunome.

Zentalis will receive an up-front payment of $35 million in cash and Immunome stock. Zentalis will be eligible to receive up to $275 million of milestone payments in addition to mid-to-high single-digit royalties.

