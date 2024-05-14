Immunome, Inc. Q1 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Immunome, Inc. (IMNM) announced Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$129.51 million, or -$2.51 per share. This compares with -$4.27 million, or -$0.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 56.4% to $1.03 million from $2.36 million last year.

Immunome, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$129.51 Mln. vs. -$4.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$2.51 vs. -$0.35 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.03 Mln vs. $2.36 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.