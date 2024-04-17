Immunome (IMNM) Price Target Increased by 8.72% to 36.04

The average one-year price target for Immunome (NasdaqCM:IMNM) has been revised to 36.04 / share. This is an increase of 8.72% from the prior estimate of 33.15 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.33 to a high of 39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 95.87% from the latest reported closing price of 18.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunome. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 39.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMNM is 0.17%, an increase of 162.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 759.46% to 21,569K shares. The put/call ratio of IMNM is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,879K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company.

Redmile Group holds 3,879K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,391K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company.

Avidity Partners Management holds 1,333K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,148K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing an increase of 77.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMNM by 415.94% over the last quarter.

Immunome Background Information

Immunome is a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics that are designed to change the way diseases are treated. The company's initial focus is on developing therapeutics to treat oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Immunome's proprietary discovery engine identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets by leveraging the highly educated components of the immune system, memory B cells, from patients whose bodies have learned to fight off their disease.

