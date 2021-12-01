Immunome Expects Its Three-antibody Cocktail IMM-BCP-01 To Neutralize Omicron Variant; Stock Up 18%

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Immunome, Inc. (IMNM) announced Wednesday that it has conducted an assessment of the reported mutations in the new SARS-CoV-2 variant, Omicron (B.1.1.529).

Based upon structural mapping of those mutations and activity against previous and current CDC variants of concern, Immunome expects its three-antibody cocktail, IMM-BCP-01, to neutralize the Omicron variant.

The Omicron variant has a number of mutations across the ACE2 receptor binding site. IMM-BCP-01 is an antibody cocktail designed to target three distinct, non-overlapping epitopes. Two of IMM-BCP-01's three antibodies target epitopes outside of the ACE2 receptor binding site.

The Company is diligently working to confirm this activity in laboratory testing and expects initial results to be available in January 2022.

