Immunome: FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On IMM-BCP-01 IND Application

(RTTNews) - Immunome, Inc. (IMNM) announced FDA has lifted the clinical hold on the company's Investigational New Drug application for antibody cocktail, IMM-BCP-01, for the treatment of COVID-19. The company's IND application was placed on clinical hold due to a request for further information related to the preparation and administration of IMM-BCP-01 at clinical sites. The company said it provided the FDA with a comprehensive report detailing the necessary information.

Purnanand Sarma, President & CEO of Immunome, said: "We look forward to advancing the program into the clinic."

Shares of Immunome were up 8% in pre-market trade on Friday.

