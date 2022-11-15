Immunogen's $6,220 ovarian cancer drug to be shipped within days

Adds background, pricing details, shares

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Immunogen IMGN.O said on Tuesday it will sell its newly approved ovarian cancer drug at a list price of $6,220 per vial and start shipping it "in a matter of days".

Most patients will receive three to four vials per treatment cycle, putting the cost at about $18,500 to $25,000 a cycle, said Immunogen Chief Executive Mark Enyedy on a conference call.

Late on Monday, Immunogen said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its drug, mirvetuximab soravtansine, for treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in adults.

Mirvetuximab soravtansine will be sold under brand name Elahere in the United States and will carry a black box warning for potential damages to patients' eyes including impairment of vision and pain.

Shares of the Massachusetts-based company rose nearly 8% to $6.20 before the bell.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.