Immunogen's $6,220 ovarian cancer drug to be shipped within days

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 15, 2022 — 08:45 am EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Immunogen IMGN.O said on Tuesday it will sell its newly approved ovarian cancer drug at a list price of $6,220 per vial and start shipping it "in a matter of days".

Most patients will receive three to four vials per treatment cycle, putting the cost at about $18,500 to $25,000 a cycle, said Immunogen Chief Executive Mark Enyedy on a conference call.

Late on Monday, Immunogen said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its drug, mirvetuximab soravtansine, for treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in adults.

Mirvetuximab soravtansine will be sold under brand name Elahere in the United States and will carry a black box warning for potential damages to patients' eyes including impairment of vision and pain.

Shares of the Massachusetts-based company rose nearly 8% to $6.20 before the bell.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

