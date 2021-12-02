Markets
IMGN

ImmunoGen Prices Public Offering Of 11.63 Mln Shares At $6.60/shr

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN), a cancer treatment provider, on Thursday, announced the pricing of its upsized public offering of 11.63 million common shares at $6.60 per share.

In addition, the Massachusetts-headquartered company allowed certain investors in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to a total of 27.36 million shares at a price of $6.59 per share. This represents the per share price for the common stock less the $0.01 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant.

The biotechnology firm also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5.85 million shares at the public offering price. .

ImmunoGen expects total proceeds of $257.1 million from the offering, which is expected to close on or about December 6.

The company intends to use the proceeds to fund its operations, including, commercialization activities, clinical trial activities, supply of drug product, business development activities, capital expenditures, and working capital.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IMGN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular