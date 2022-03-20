ImmunoGen Presents Full Results From Positive SORAYA Trial Of Mirvetuximab In Ovarian Cancer

(RTTNews) - ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) announced full results from the pivotal SORAYA trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of mirvetuximab soravtansine (mirvetuximab) monotherapy in patients with folate receptor alpha (FRa)-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who have been previously treated with Avastin or bevacizumab.

The trial met primary endpoint with confirmed objective response rate of 32.4%, including 5 complete responses; updated median duration of response of 6.9 months.

The company noted that Mirvetuximab demonstrated meaningful anti-tumor activity, consistent safety, and favorable tolerability in fra-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

The company expects to submit Biologics License Application in this month.

Mirvetuximab soravtansine (IMGN853) is a first-in-class ADC comprising a folate receptor alpha-binding antibody, cleavable linker, and the maytansinoid payload DM4, a potent tubulin-targeting agent, to kill the targeted cancer cells.

