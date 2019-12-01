ImmunoGen (IMGN) Up 51.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for ImmunoGen (IMGN). Shares have added about 51.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is ImmunoGen due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

ImmunoGen Beats Earnings & Revenue Estimates in Q3

ImmunoGen reported loss of 15 cents per share for the third quarter of 2019, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 19 cents and the year-ago loss of 31 cents. The loss includes a restructuring charge of $19.3 million.

Revenues came in at $13.3 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9 million. Revenues also increased from the year-ago quarter figure of $10.9 million. The third quarter revenues included $13.2 million in non-cash royalty revenues. Revenues from license and milestone fees were $0.08 million.

Operating Expenses & Cash Details

During the quarter, R&D expenses decreased 55.5% from the year-ago level to $21 million due to lower costs related to clinical development of mirvetuximab soravtansine and reduction in personnel expenses due to restructuring initiatives. General and administrative (G&A) expenses increased 10.3% to $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

ImmunoGen’s cash and cash equivalents decreased to $204.5 million at the end of September 2019 compared with $239.8 million at the end of June 2019. The company’s sale of residual rights to Roche’s Kadcyla royalties in January 2019 benefited cash resources by $65.2 million in the third quarter.

2019 Guidance

ImmunoGen updated its guidance for 2019. The company raised its expectation for full-year revenues to the range of $65-$70 million from the previously expected range of $40-$45 million. The increase in the guidance reflects recognition of deferred revenues from Jazz as part of the collaboration related to development of IMGN779. ImmunoGen had discontinued all future development of IMGN779 as part of its restructuring initiatives started in June this year.

The company expects its operating expense to be between $170 million and $175 million, lower than the previously guided range of $175-$180 million. The company expects cash and cash equivalents to be between $170 million and $175 million at 2019 end (previously $165-$170 million). It expects its cash resources to be enough to fund its operations through the release of top-line results from the upcoming phase III study on mirvetuximab soravtansine, expected in the first half of 2022.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in fresh estimates. The consensus estimate has shifted 69.21% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, ImmunoGen has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, ImmunoGen has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.