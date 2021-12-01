ImmunoGen (IMGN) Surges on Successful Ovarian Cancer Study

ImmunoGen, Inc. IMGN announced that its pivotal study — SORAYA —evaluating its lead pipeline candidate, mirvetuximab soravtansine, met its primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR). The study evaluated the candidate as monotherapy for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer whose tumors express high levels of FR alpha and who have received prior treatment with Roche’s RHHBY Avastin (bevacizumab).

The company remains on track to file a biologics license application (“BLA”) with the FDA seeking accelerated approval for mirvetuximab in the first quarter of 2022.

Shares of ImmunoGen surged almost 30% on Nov 30, following the successful completion of its pivotal study. ImmunoGen’s shares have lost 4.4% so far this year compared with the industry’s decrease of 19%.

The SORAYA study was designed to rule out an ORR of 12%, decided based on expected outcomes from Roche’s AURELIA study that evaluated single-agent chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients. The AURELIA evaluated the addition of Roche’s Avastin to chemotherapy for treating platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Roche has already received approval for Avastin as treatment of platinum-resistant, recurrent ovarian cancer based on the AURELIA study in 2014.

Data from the SORAYA study demonstrated that treatment with mirvetuximab achieved an ORR of 32.4% and 31.6% as assessed by a study investigator and a blinded independent central review (BICR), respectively. The median duration response (“DOR”) was 5.9 months as of the data cut-off date. Nearly half of responding patients have continued on therapy and the company expects the final median DOR to improve and could range from 5.7 to just above 7 months. The candidate also demonstrated impressive tolerability with a 10% discontinuation rate.

ImmunoGen believes the promising study data supports its goal of making mirvetuximab standard of care treatment for FR alpha-high ovarian cancer.

ImmunoGen is currently focusing on the potential launch of mirvetuximab next year, following an anticipated approval. The company is also evaluating the candidate in a confirmatory study — MIRASOL — for a similar patient population like the SORAYA study. Data from the MIRASOL study will support full or continued approval for the candidate. It is also developing mirvetuximab combination regimens for earlier lines of treatment in FR alpha-high ovarian cancer patients.

