Immunogen (IMGN) Price Target Increased by 35.04% to 31.68

The average one-year price target for Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) has been revised to 31.68 / share. This is an increase of 35.04% from the prior estimate of 23.46 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 55.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.50% from the latest reported closing price of 29.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunogen. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 12.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMGN is 0.30%, an increase of 0.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.46% to 272,617K shares. The put/call ratio of IMGN is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 17,685K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,500K shares, representing an increase of 12.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 63.99% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 17,503K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,730K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 2.92% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 13,322K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,330K shares, representing an increase of 82.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 405.14% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,259K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,753K shares, representing an increase of 26.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 20.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,766K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,079K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 16.09% over the last quarter.

Immunogen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, the company aims to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer its patients more good days.

