Immunogen (IMGN) Price Target Increased by 24.03% to 18.93

The average one-year price target for Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) has been revised to 18.93 / share. This is an increase of 24.03% from the prior estimate of 15.26 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.43% from the latest reported closing price of 18.66 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunogen. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMGN is 0.08%, a decrease of 10.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.41% to 235,863K shares. The put/call ratio of IMGN is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Ra Capital Management holds 21,854K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 17,633K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,119K shares, representing an increase of 36.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 15.11% over the last quarter.
Janus Henderson Group holds 16,450K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,148K shares, representing an increase of 80.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 273.99% over the last quarter.
XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 12,685K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,214K shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 7.16% over the last quarter.
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,865K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,227K shares, representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 88.45% over the last quarter.
Immunogen Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, the company aims to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer its patients more good days.
