ImmunoGen (IMGN) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

From a technical perspective, ImmunoGen (IMGN) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. IMGN recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, IMGN has gained 89.4%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at IMGN's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 9 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on IMGN for more gains in the near future.

