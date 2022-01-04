ImmunoGen (IMGN) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

After reaching an important support level, ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. IMGN recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

IMGN could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 11.8% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account IMGN's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 0 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on IMGN for more gains in the near future.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.