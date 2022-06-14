ImmunoGen (IMGN) Enters New Collaboration to Boost ADC Pipeline

ImmunoGen IMGN announced a multi-year collaboration deal with a privately-held, clinical-stage oncology company, Oxford BioTherapeutics, for developing antibody-drug conjugates to address cancers of high unmet need.

Per the terms of the deal, the companies will utilize ImmunoGen's proprietary linker-payload technology to develop antibody-drug conjugates directed to novel targets identified via Oxford BioTherapeutics’ proprietary OGAP discovery platform. The research and development efforts related to the discovery of novel, first-in-class antibody-drug conjugates will be carried by the companies through joint funding.

Following the generation of antibody-drug conjugates, each company will have the option to choose and develop one or more development programs to further develop on its own. Each chosen program by one company will make the other company eligible for development and regulatory milestone payments as well as royalties on potential sales.

Oxford BioTherapeutics is also eligible to receive an upfront payment from ImmunoGen as part of the collaboration deal in exchange for the inclusion of its current preclinical programs in the collaboration.

Prior to this deal, Oxford BioTherapeutics used ImmunoGen’s ADC platform to develop its lead program, OBT076 — an antibody-drug conjugate being evaluated in clinical studies as monotherapy as well as in combination with checkpoint inhibitors — in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors.

In the year so far, ImmunoGen’s stock price has declined 57.5% in comparison with the industry’s 26% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ImmunoGen’s biologics license application for its lead antibody-drug conjugate candidate, mirvetuximab soravtansine, is under review in the United States. The FDA granted priority review to the biologics license application seeking approval for the candidate as a treatment for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer last month. A decision related to the candidate’s potential approval is expected in November.

ImmunoGen is currently enrolling patients in another phase III study, MIRASOL, which is evaluating mirvetuximab as monotherapy for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer with FR alpha-high. Data from this study is anticipated in third-quarter 2022. The company will seek full approval for mirvetuximab soravtansine in the given indication based on MIRASOL study data.

The company is also developing mirvetuximab soravtansine as monotherapy for later-line platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer in a single-arm PICCOLO study. It is also evaluating mirvetuximab soravtansine in combination with cancer drugs as a potential treatment for ovarian cancer in different treatment settings.

Apart from mirvetuximab soravtansine, ImmunoGen is also developing pivekimab sunirine and IMGC936 in certain forms of blood cancers and solid tumors, respectively.

The deal with Oxford BioTherapeutics is likely to help ImmunoGen expand and diversify its research capabilities in the field of antibody-drug conjugates.

ImmunoGen, Inc. Price

ImmunoGen, Inc. price | ImmunoGen, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ImmunoGen currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked drug/biotech stocks are Alkermes ALKS, Sesen Bio SESN and Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE. While Alkermes and Sesen sport a Zacks Rank #1, Aeglea carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alkermes’ 2022 loss per share has narrowed from 14 cents to 3 cents in the past 60 days. Shares of ALKS have risen 18.1% year to date.

Earnings of Alkermes beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 350.48%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sesen Bio’s 2022 loss has narrowed from 33 cents to 32 cents per share in the past 60 days. Shares of SESN have declined 85.1% in the year-to-date period.

Earnings of Sesen Bio beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark on one occasion, the average surprise being 69.94%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aeglea’s 2022 loss has narrowed from $1.44 to $1.16 per share in the past 60 days. Shares of AGLE have declined 10.6% in the year-to-date period.

Earnings of Aegleas beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark twice, the average surprise being 9.47%.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.