IMGN

ImmunoGen Appoints Lauren White As CFO

September 18, 2023 — 06:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN), a biopharmaceutical company, announced on Monday that it has appointed Lauren White as its chief financial officer.

She will be succeeding interim finance chief Karleen Oberton, who took over from Christopher Missling when he resigned in January.

White has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, strategic partnering, accounting, and investor relations. She was the chief finance officer of C4 Therapeutics and prior to that was the Global Head of Financial Planning and Analysis for Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research.

On Friday, shares of ImmunoGen closed at $15.72 down 0.25% on Nasdaq.

