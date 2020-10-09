Immunodiagnostic Says Automated Assay To Detect IgM SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies Available For Sale

(RTTNews) - Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings plc (IDH.L), a specialty solution provider to the clinical laboratory diagnostic market, announced Friday the launch of automated assay to detect IgM SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.

The test detects specific IgM antibodies indicating recent exposure to the COVID-19 virus and that the immune system has started responding to the virus. The test results are available within 30 minutes.

The company said its fully automated SARS-CoV-2 IgM antibody test will be available for sale from now in the UK, the EU and certain other countries which accept the CE mark as the basis of regulatory approval.

When used in conjunction with IDS' automated SARS-CoV-2 IgG assay, the test will help laboratories to differentiate between the IgG and IgM antibody isotypes present in a sample.

