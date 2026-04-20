Immunocore's KIMMTRAK Doubles Likelihood Of Survival At 5 Years In MuM; Presents Data At AACR,2026

(RTTNews) - Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, announced that the five-year overall survival (OS) of its flagship immuno-oncology drug, KIMMTRAK (Tebentafusp-tebn), doubled the likelihood of survival at five years for first-line HLA-A*02:01+ patients with metastatic uveal melanoma or muM. The data were presented in an oral session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2026 meeting.

Metastatic uveal melanoma or muM is a rare but aggressive eye cancer with historically very poor survival rates, and the firm noted it as a disease with a very poor prognosis and a historical survival rate of 5% at 5 years.

KIMMTRAK is a bispecific protein approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

In the Phase 3 trial, 378 patients were randomised to Tebentafusp (252) or to the investigator's choice (126; 82% received pembrolizumab). The firm noted that this is the longest OS follow-up in a randomised trial in metastatic uveal melanoma and for any T cell engager in a solid tumour.

Key Findings

KIMMTRAK doubled the likelihood of being alive at 5 years, with an OS of 16% versus 8% in the control arm.

Also, more patients continued treatment beyond progression in the KIMMTRAK arm than in the control arm (57% vs 25%), with the trial allowing this option in both arms.

In Tebentafusp-treated patients, longer OS was associated with undetectable ctDNA at baseline or ctDNA reductions of 50% or more by week 9.

Among 21 ctDNA-evaluable patients who survived more than 5 years, 71% had undetectable baseline ctDNA, and 29% had ctDNA clearance by week 9.

The data were presented in an oral session titled "Five-year survival with Tebentafusp in previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma in a Phase 3 trial (CT029)."

IMCR has traded between $27.44 and $40.72.The stock closed Friday's trade at $31.45, up 0.22%.

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